Defamation case against Rahul herself pushed to beat Amit Shah
The defamation case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been pushed to August 8, 2024, after lawyers abstained from work due to Bar association elections.
The case, filed by BJP leader Vijay Mishra back in 2018, centers on comments Gandhi allegedly made about Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the Karnataka election campaign.
Things heated up in December 2023 when a warrant was issued for Gandhi. He surrendered in February and got bail, putting up two sureties of ₹25,000 each.
At his latest court appearance on July 26, Gandhi insisted he's innocent and called the whole thing a political conspiracy.
According to Mishra's lawyer, the delay happened because Bar association elections meant lawyers couldn't make it to court.
