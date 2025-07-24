'Bigg Boss 19' to have an AI theme? Find out

The 19th season of reality show Bigg Boss is set to premiere in August 2025. Hosted by Salman Khan , this season will reportedly have a unique theme based on artificial intelligence (AI) . This tracks, since rumors have been rampant about Indian AI influencer Kavya Mehra and the UAE's AI doll, Habubu, taking part in the show. The makers are planning to introduce several new twists, including a major change in the elimination process where contestants will decide who gets evicted.

Contestant empowerment Contestants will have power in the house A source told The Indian Express that this season will see contestants taking charge. They will have a say in crucial decisions like the eviction process, rationing, and task selection. The source added that the show will transition from "Bigg Boss chahte hain (Bigg Boss wants)" to "Bigg Boss janna chahte hain (Bigg Boss wants to know)," indicating a shift in power dynamics within the house.

Contestant speculation 45 celebrities approached for 'Bigg Boss 19' Reports suggest that around 45 celebrities have been approached to participate in Bigg Boss 19. The Bigg Boss Taza Khabar account has revealed that several TV actors and influencers were contacted for this season. Some of the names include Hunar Hali, Rati Pandey, Apoorva Mukhija (The Rebel Kid), Mr. Faisu, Dhanashree Verma, Sreeram Chandra, Meera Deosthale, and Bhavika Sharma.