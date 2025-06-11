Who's Zeeshan Akhtar, Baba Siddique's murder mastermind, detained in Canada
What's the story
Zeeshan Akhtar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—Ajit Pawar faction—leader Baba Siddique, has been detained in Canada.
Akhtar, also known as Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, was detained by Surrey Police and is now being investigated for his role in orchestrating Siddique's assassination.
He had been on the run since the murder.
Crime coordination
Siddique was shot dead in October 2024
Akhtar is accused of coordinating the shooters who carried out the assassination of Siddique.
The former Maharashtra minister was shot dead on October 12, 2024, outside his son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East).
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility for the murder, alleging that Siddique was targeted due to his connections with Bollywood actor Salman Khan and alleged links to underworld figures like Dawood Ibrahim.
Criminal background
Akhtar's criminal background
Born Mohammad Yasin Akhtar in Jalandhar, Punjab, Akhtar has a criminal background and was arrested by the Punjab Police in 2022.
He is believed to be a close associate of jailed gangster Bishnoi.
The Mumbai Crime Branch is now working with Canadian authorities to start extradition proceedings against Akhtar so he can face trial in India.
Murder planning
How Akhtar planned Siddique's murder
Mumbai Police investigations revealed that Akhtar was involved in planning Siddique's murder as early as May 2024.
He allegedly arranged the shooters and provided weapons, logistics, and accommodation for them.
Akhtar reportedly left Mumbai a month before the assassination to avoid suspicion after he was released from prison.
He then traveled to Kaithal, Haryana, where he coordinated with gang members before the attack on Siddique.