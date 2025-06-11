What's the story

Zeeshan Akhtar, the alleged mastermind behind the murder of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)—Ajit Pawar faction—leader Baba Siddique, has been detained in Canada.

Akhtar, also known as Mohammad Yasin Akhtar, was detained by Surrey Police and is now being investigated for his role in orchestrating Siddique's assassination.

He had been on the run since the murder.