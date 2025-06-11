Babil Khan offered 'Bigg Boss 19'; actor declines
What's the story
Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, has reportedly been offered a spot on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, reported Siasat.
This comes after a recent controversy where Khan was seen in an emotional video discussing his feelings of isolation in Bollywood.
The video went viral and sparked discussions online as he mentioned several industry names, including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.
Controversy
Controversy surrounding the emotional video
The emotional video, posted on May 4, had Khan talking about feeling lonely in the industry.
However, it was later deleted, with Khan's team clarifying that the clip was taken out of context.
They assured fans that he was doing fine and that the viral video was being misinterpreted.
Despite this clarification, the controversy has reportedly led to an offer from Bigg Boss makers for its 19th season.
Decision
Khan reportedly declined 'BB' offer
Despite the offer, Khan has reportedly declined to join Bigg Boss 19.
The show is known for its controversial and talked-about personalities, and the makers were hoping to capitalize on the recent buzz surrounding Khan.
On the work front, he was last seen in Logout, which streamed on Zee5.
Show details
All about 'Bigg Boss' Season 19
Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 19 is expected to premiere in July 2025 and run till January 2026. It will be one of the longest seasons ever.
Produced by Endemol Shine India and hosted by Salman Khan, the show's promo shoot is likely to begin by the end of June.
More names are expected to be revealed soon.