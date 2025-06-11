What's the story

Babil Khan, the son of late Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, has reportedly been offered a spot on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, reported Siasat.

This comes after a recent controversy where Khan was seen in an emotional video discussing his feelings of isolation in Bollywood.

The video went viral and sparked discussions online as he mentioned several industry names, including Ananya Panday and Arjun Kapoor.