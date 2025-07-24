Nanded toilet attendant slapped for not speaking Marathi India Jul 24, 2025

A public toilet attendant in Nanded, Maharashtra, was allegedly slapped by MNS members after they confronted him for not speaking Marathi.

In a video that's now viral, the group questioned why he charged women ₹5 and didn't use Marathi.

The attendant replied, "I won't speak in Marathi. What will you do?" but the group still demanded a public apology.