Nanded toilet attendant slapped for not speaking Marathi
A public toilet attendant in Nanded, Maharashtra, was allegedly slapped by MNS members after they confronted him for not speaking Marathi.
In a video that's now viral, the group questioned why he charged women ₹5 and didn't use Marathi.
The attendant replied, "I won't speak in Marathi. What will you do?" but the group still demanded a public apology.
Similar incidents have happened in Mumbai too
This isn't a one-off—similar attacks have happened recently, including incidents where a Mumbai shopkeeper and others were targeted for using Hindi instead of Marathi.
These cases are happening as MNS and Shiv Sena ramp up protests against what they call "Hindi imposition," highlighting ongoing tensions around language in everyday life across the state.