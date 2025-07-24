Rishabh Pant becomes Indian with joint-most Test sixes: Stats

Indian batter Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap. He now has the joint-most sixes for India in Test cricket. Pant reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. With his 2nd maximum of the match, Pant equaled the long-standing record of Virender Sehwag . The latter came out to bat despite fracturing his toe.

Sixes Pant equals legend Sehwag In the second session on Day 2, Pant equaled Sehwag with his 90th six in Test cricket. Before this, Sehwag held the record for most sixes by an Indian player. He hit 90 sixes in his 103-match career. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian with over 80 sixes in the format. Among active players, Ravindra Jadeja trails Pant with 74 sixes.

Transformation Pant's unorthodox approach while batting After making his debut in 2018, Pant has evolved into a match-winner in Test cricket. His audacious approach while batting has taken India to new heights in the format. Be it The Gabba or Headingley, Pant bats with his usual bravado. In seven years, the left-handed batter already has over 3,400 runs at 44-plus in Test cricket. He owns 8 tons.

Knock Pant bats despite his foot fracture As mentioned, Pant backed himself to bat on Day 2 at Old Trafford, despite a fractured foot. The Indian batter retired hurt after coping a blow off a Chris Woakes yorker on Day 1. Pant was unbeaten on 37 when he retired hurt. On Day 2, Pant walked out following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur (41) with India's score reading 314/6.