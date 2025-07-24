Rishabh Pant becomes Indian with joint-most Test sixes: Stats
What's the story
Indian batter Rishabh Pant has added another feather to his cap. He now has the joint-most sixes for India in Test cricket. Pant reached the landmark on Day 2 of the 4th Test against England at Old Trafford, Manchester. With his 2nd maximum of the match, Pant equaled the long-standing record of Virender Sehwag. The latter came out to bat despite fracturing his toe.
Sixes
Pant equals legend Sehwag
In the second session on Day 2, Pant equaled Sehwag with his 90th six in Test cricket. Before this, Sehwag held the record for most sixes by an Indian player. He hit 90 sixes in his 103-match career. Notably, Rohit Sharma is the only other Indian with over 80 sixes in the format. Among active players, Ravindra Jadeja trails Pant with 74 sixes.
Transformation
Pant's unorthodox approach while batting
After making his debut in 2018, Pant has evolved into a match-winner in Test cricket. His audacious approach while batting has taken India to new heights in the format. Be it The Gabba or Headingley, Pant bats with his usual bravado. In seven years, the left-handed batter already has over 3,400 runs at 44-plus in Test cricket. He owns 8 tons.
Knock
Pant bats despite his foot fracture
As mentioned, Pant backed himself to bat on Day 2 at Old Trafford, despite a fractured foot. The Indian batter retired hurt after coping a blow off a Chris Woakes yorker on Day 1. Pant was unbeaten on 37 when he retired hurt. On Day 2, Pant walked out following the dismissal of Shardul Thakur (41) with India's score reading 314/6.
Information
Pant scores a valiant 54
Pant added 23 runs alongside Washington Sundar before the latter was dismissed. Anshul Kamboj came in and departed quickly. Pant got to his fifty thereafter with a four off Ben Stokes' ball. However, Jofra Archer dismissed Pant thereafter (54).