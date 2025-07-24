Asia Cup 2025 likely to be held in September: Details

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to host the upcoming Asia Cup at a neutral venue. The decision was taken during Thursday's Asian Cricket Council (ACC) meeting. As per India Today, sources have indicated that India and Pakistan will likely be placed in the same group for the 2025 Asia Cup edition. Here are further details.

Venue selection Dubai, Abu Dhabi proposed as host cities The BCCI has proposed Dubai and Abu Dhabi as potential host cities for the Asia Cup. An agreement has already been signed with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) for three venues, but only two are likely to be used for this tournament. As per the report, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla and ACC President Mohsin Naqvi will meet soon to finalize these venues and the tournament schedule.

Tournament timeline Asia Cup schedule and broadcasters India Today also reported that the Asia Cup is likely to begin on September 7. This tournament will serve as a lead-up to the ICC T20 World Cup, which will take place in February next year. Notably, Sony Pictures Networks India (SPNI) bagged the media rights for Asia Cup matches in 2024 for an estimated $170 million over eight years.