Aamir Khan to hoist Indian flag at IFFM 2025

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan will hoist the Indian national flag at the 2025 edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) on August 15, India's Independence Day. This annual ceremony is a highlight of the festival, uniting artists, filmmakers, and members of both Indian and international film communities in a celebration of Indian cinema and culture. The event will run from August 14 to 24.

Cultural significance 'His presence represents strength...': Mitu Bhowmik Lange Khan's involvement in the flag hoisting ceremony adds a layer of cultural significance to this annual event. His work, from Lagaan to Sitaare Zameen Par, has been celebrated not just in India but also internationally. Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange said, "Having Aamir Khan...lead this moment is truly a rare honor. His presence represents the strength and integrity of Indian storytelling."

Festival highlights Nearly 75 films to be showcased at IFFM The 2025 edition of IFFM will feature nearly 75 films that promote inclusivity across various dimensions such as gender, sexuality, race, disability, and women's representation. A key event will be the LGBTQ Pride Night on August 22, celebrating queer cinema and the South Asian queer identity in Australia. The night will feature a screening of Prem Kapoor's Badnam Basti (1971), India's first gay film.