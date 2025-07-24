'Developmentalism, not expansionism': Modi's message on China during UK visit
During a joint press conference with UK PM Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister Modi made it clear that the world needs "developmentalism" instead of "expansionism"—a pointed message as China ramps up its presence in the Indo-Pacific.
China's actions in the Indo-Pacific
China has been building military bases and artificial islands in disputed waters like the South China Sea, ignoring a 2016 international ruling against its claims.
It's also tightening control over Taiwan and clashing with Japan over island territories.
All this is raising tensions and making the region less stable.
India is bolstering defense partnerships to counter China
Modi's comments came as India and the UK signed a new Free Trade Agreement.
Both leaders talked about keeping the Indo-Pacific peaceful and sticking to global rules.
To push back against China's moves, India is stepping up defense partnerships—think more joint drills and better maritime surveillance with allies.