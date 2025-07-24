Next Article
Jharkhand on alert for very heavy rain through July 29
Heads up, Jharkhand: the India Meteorological Department (IMD) says heavy rain is sticking around through July 29.
Saraikela-Kharswan, East Singhbhum, and West Singhbhum are on orange alert for very heavy rainfall from Friday morning to Saturday, while Ranchi, Gumla, and several others are on yellow alert.
Flooding risk high; stay alert!
Jharkhand's already had 52% more rain than usual this monsoon—some districts have doubled their normal rainfall.
With the ground soaked and more downpours coming (thanks to cyclone Wipha's leftovers), IMD warns there's a real risk of flooding and waterlogging in low-lying areas.
Stay alert if you're out and about this week!