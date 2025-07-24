DJ Snake is back! India tour dates announced; see here

French DJ and producer DJ Snake is returning to India for the third time. He will be touring six cities as part of the Sunburn Arena tour. The tour will kick off in Kolkata on September 26 and finish in Delhi-NCR on October 5. Tickets will go live on BookMyShow from Saturday at noon IST. The DJ took to his Instagram to announce the news, "Can't believe it's been 3 years since I last played for you...I've missed your energy."

Tour details The tour will cover 5 more cities The Sunburn Arena tour will cover Hyderabad (September 27), Bengaluru (September 28), Pune (October 3), and Mumbai (October 4). The French DJ has always delivered electrifying performances in India, with fans singing along to every word. Speaking about his upcoming visit to India, he said, "The passion and the love in India—it all hits different."

CEO's statement 'It's truly heartening to see artists of his stature...' Karan Singh, CEO of Sunburn, also expressed his excitement over DJ Snake's return to India. He said, "DJ Snake's return to India for his third Sunburn Arena tour speaks to the incredible demand and the unique bond he has built with India over the years." "It's been great to work with him over the years and it's truly heartening to see artists of his stature come back to perform and to larger crowds each time."

Career highlights DJ Snake shot to fame with 'Turn Down for What' DJ Snake aka William Sami Etienne Grigahcine started his career as a producer for artists like Pitbull and Lady Gaga. He shot to fame with his 2013 debut single, Turn Down for What with Lil Jon. The song peaked at number 19 on the French SNEP singles chart and number four on the Billboard Hot 100.