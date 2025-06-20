Karan Johar becomes the face of The Bridal Retreat
What's the story
Karan Johar, the acclaimed filmmaker and cultural icon, has been announced as the brand ambassador for The Bridal Retreat, India's "first experiential offering for brides-to-be."
This association is a significant step in redefining the bridal space by combining "grand celebrations" with "inner preparation."
The initiative aims to provide a platform for brides to reflect on their future lives with clarity and emotional grounding.
Filmmaker's view
Excited to be part of this innovative offering: Johar
Johar, known for his portrayal of love and identity in cinema, expressed his excitement about this new association.
He said, "I've spent years telling love stories through cinema--but The Bridal Retreat is about the story behind the scenes."
"It's not about perfect weddings--it's about preparing women for what comes after. This retreat offers a rare opportunity: a chance for brides to meet themselves before the world meets the bride."
Initiative's goal
Focus is on building meaningful life beyond wedding day
The Bridal Retreat, conceptualized by E-Factor Experiences Limited, is not just about the wedding day but also preparing brides for the life ahead.
The initiative includes five transformative days of "identity exploration, wellness practices, movement therapy, communication coaching, and cultural reflection."
Each session is designed to equip participants with tools and insights to build a meaningful life beyond their wedding day.
Program details
Limited seats for deep personal engagement
The Bridal Retreat will be held across Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Jaipur, and Goa in 2025.
The initiative is limited to a small number of participants per retreat to "ensure deep personal engagement."
Manika Garg and Sonali Thakore have curated the agenda for maximum value and meaningful takeaways for every participant.