'Go and stitch slippers': IndiGo pilot accuses colleagues of casteism 

A trainee pilot with IndiGo has accused three senior officials of casteist insults at work. The complainant has filed a police complaint against the officials—Tapas Dey, Manish Sahni, and Captain Rahul Patil—under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The complaint was first registered in Bengaluru as a zero FIR, which is now being transferred to Gurugram, where IndiGo's headquarters are located.

Incident details Pilot alleges he was told to 'stitch slippers' In his complaint, the trainee pilot alleged that during a 30-minute meeting on April 28 at IndiGo's Gurugram office, he was subjected to casteist remarks. He claimed he was told, "You are not fit to fly an aircraft, go back and stitch slippers. You are not even worthy of being a watchman here." The pilot alleges this harassment was aimed at forcing him to resign from his position.

Victimization claims Pilot claims he faced 'professional victimization' He argued that the derogatory remarks were aimed at degrading his identity as a Scheduled Caste person. The trainee pilot also claimed he faced "professional victimization" through unwarranted salary cuts, forced retraining sessions, and unjustified warning letters. He stated that he had raised the issue with higher-level officials and IndiGo's ethics panel, but no action was taken. Eventually, he decided to approach the police for help.