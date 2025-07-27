Noida: Five-year-old going to hospital dies after BMW hits scooter
In a tragic incident in Noida, a five-year-old girl lost her life when a BMW luxury car collided with the scooter she was riding on. The accident occurred late last night in Sector-20 of Noida. Ironically, the girl was being taken to the hospital by her father and another man as she was unwell.
The victims of the accident have been identified as Gul Mohammad and Raja, both residents of Sadarpur near Sector 45. After the collision, Mohammad's daughter died on the spot while he and Raja were injured. They have since been hospitalized for treatment. The police have seized the BMW involved in the crash and arrested its driver, Yash Sharma (Noida Sector 37), and co-passenger Abhishek Rawat (Sector 70).
The occupants of the scooter were taking the girl to the Post Graduate Institute of Child Health in Sector 30. The police are now investigating the circumstances surrounding this tragic accident. Visuals from the Sector 20 police station show extensive damage to both the scooter and the BMW involved in the incident. Further details about how this unfortunate event transpired are still awaited as investigations continue.