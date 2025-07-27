Noida: Five-year-old going to hospital dies after BMW hits scooter

Accident aftermath

Victims and accused details

The victims of the accident have been identified as Gul Mohammad and Raja, both residents of Sadarpur near Sector 45. After the collision, Mohammad's daughter died on the spot while he and Raja were injured. They have since been hospitalized for treatment. The police have seized the BMW involved in the crash and arrested its driver, Yash Sharma (Noida Sector 37), and co-passenger Abhishek Rawat (Sector 70).