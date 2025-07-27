India-UK FTA: E-commerce consignments under £1,000 exempt from origin requirements

The trade agreement signed between India and the UK is expected to facilitate India's e-commerce exports. The deal exempts e-commerce consignments sent via courier or post worth less than £1,000 from proof of origin requirements. This exemption is a major relief for small exporters as it removes the need for them to get their products certified for entry into the UK at lower or no duties.

Trade regulations Rules of Origin in trade agreements Proof of origin is a key requirement under the Rules of Origin (ROO) in trade agreements. These rules define the minimum value addition for a product in its exporting country to qualify for preferential market access. The value addition is certified by designated agencies in the exporting country.However, with the trade agreement between India and the UK, e-commerce consignments sent via courier or post worth less than £1,000 are exempt from this requirement, easing market access for small exporters.

Trade specifics Product-specific rules of origin under India-UK trade agreement Under the trade agreement between India and the UK, India and the UK have opted for product-specific rules of origin. This means that the rules differ for different products, depending on their reliance on imported inputs in each country. The move is aimed at facilitating trade by recognizing the unique characteristics of various products and their supply chains.