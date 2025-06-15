UK Navy's F-35 fighter jet makes emergency landing in India
What's the story
A United Kingdom (UK) Navy F-35 fighter jet made an emergency landing at Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram International Airport on Saturday night.
The advanced fifth-generation combat aircraft reportedly landed around 9:30pm after it reported low fuel mid-flight, said airport sources.
The pilot had requested permission to land due to low fuel, and the situation was handled quickly and professionally, they added.
Aircraft details
Aircraft part of UK's Prince of Wales carrier group
The F-35 is a part of the UK's Prince of Wales aircraft carrier group, which is currently deployed in the Indo-Pacific region.
The aircraft remains parked at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport under tight security.
Refueling will be done after clearance from relevant authorities in the Central government, as per protocol for foreign military aircraft in Indian airspace.
IAF statement
IAF describes situation as routine diversion
Indian Air Force (IAF) officials have described the emergency landing as a routine diversion. The IAF was fully aware of the situation and provided all necessary assistance.
"This is a normal occurrence of diversion by an F-35. The IAF was fully aware and facilitated the aircraft for flight safety reasons," said the IAF in their statement, adding that all assistance is being provided.
Aircraft features
F-35 Lightning II fighter jets
The F-35 Lightning II, manufactured by US-based Lockheed Martin and used by key NATO allies including the UK, is among the most advanced fighter jets in the world.
The total cost of the program, including development, production, and maintenance, is estimated to exceed $1.7 trillion.
Each aircraft costs around $80 million (standard version), $115 million (short takeoff/vertical landing), or $110 million (aircraft carrier variant).
Recent activities
India, UK conducted joint naval drill earlier this week
Earlier this week, the Indian Navy conducted a joint naval drill with the UK's Carrier Strike Group (UK CSG25) in the western Arabian Sea.
Notably, in February, the two countries signed agreements for the production of Man Portable Air Defence Systems (MANPADS) and Lightweight Multirole Missiles (LMM), as well as the establishment of an Advanced Short-Range Air to Air Missile (ASRAAM) assembly and test facility in India.