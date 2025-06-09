Sushmita's brother responds to allegations of living off her money
What's the story
Rajeev Sen, the brother of Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen, has recently hit back at trolls who have long accused him of living off his sister's wealth.
In a YouTube video, he revealed that he runs a successful jewelry business and makes smart investments.
He emphasized that his recent foray into acting and content creation is driven by passion rather than financial necessity.
Response
'Don't need to be a superstar to prove my worth'
Sen said, "I would like to highlight this and pinpoint this."
"That many haters comment saying that 'You live off your sister's money. This is your mother's house. You are living a lavish life because of your parents.' I want to clarify once and for all that I don't need to be a superstar to prove my worth."
Business ventures
'Acting just happened now...'
Sen spoke about his jewelry business, saying, "Mera ek successful jewelry business hai since long (I've had a successful jewelry business for a long time)."
"Yes, I am fortunate that a lot of it was given to me because it was my company, it was my parents' company."
"Acting ya production or YouTube just happened now. This is just passion-related that I can afford to give time because I have other ventures. I am a successful investor."
Conclusion
What's your problem, asks Sen
Sen said that he didn't need to prove his worth to anyone, whether he takes money from his family and sister or not.
"And even if - just assume for a moment - that I'm living a luxurious life."
"That my mom is signing cheques for me every month, my dad is giving me money, my sister is giving me cheques and telling me to enjoy life - even if that's true, what's your problem?"