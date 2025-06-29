Is Mouni Roy's 'Salakaar' inspired by Ajit Doval's life?

Film details

'Salakaar is not just a spy thriller...': Faruk Kabir

The film's plot revolves around a young Indian spy who discovers secrets related to India's history of espionage. Kabir recently said, "Salakaar is not just a spy thriller, it's a deeply emotional narrative about fractured legacies and the cost of silence." "We're looking at espionage not only as a mission but as a burden, as a debt that passes from one generation to another." The supporting cast hasn't been revealed yet.