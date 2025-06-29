Is Mouni Roy's 'Salakaar' inspired by Ajit Doval's life?
What's the story
Mouni Roy is gearing up for her next project, Salakaar, which will be released on JioHotstar on August 15, 2025. Per a recent report by Filmfare, the film is inspired by the life of India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval. Directed by Faruk Kabir, the movie promises a thrilling spy story set in two timelines.
Film details
'Salakaar is not just a spy thriller...': Faruk Kabir
The film's plot revolves around a young Indian spy who discovers secrets related to India's history of espionage. Kabir recently said, "Salakaar is not just a spy thriller, it's a deeply emotional narrative about fractured legacies and the cost of silence." "We're looking at espionage not only as a mission but as a burden, as a debt that passes from one generation to another." The supporting cast hasn't been revealed yet.
Career highlights
Roy's journey in television and Bollywood
Roy shot to fame with her role as a shape-shifting serpent in the hit supernatural show Naagin (2015-2016) and its sequel Naagin 2 (2016-2017). She started her acting career in 2006 with the cult TV series Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Her roles as Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Meera in Junoon - Aisi Nafrat Toh Kaisa Ishq further cemented her television career. She subsequently worked in movies such as Brahmastra and Gold.