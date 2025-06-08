'Something I haven't done before': Aditya Roy Kapur teases 'Metro...'
What's the story
Aditya Roy Kapur, who has explored various genres including romance, action, and thrillers, is now gearing up for his next venture Metro... In Dino.
The film will mark a new chapter in his career as he delves into an "interesting idiosyncratic character."
Speaking about the project, he said it was a welcome change from the intensity of his previous role in The Night Manager.
Character exploration
Roy Kapur on his character
Roy Kapur described his upcoming role as "a very interesting idiosyncratic character that seems to dance to the beat of his own drum."
He said this role gave him an opportunity to take chances and just have fun with it.
"It's nice to be able to do something light, the last thing that I did was The Night Manager, which was very fulfilling but also intense," he said.
Anticipation
The actor enjoyed the 1st 'Metro...' film
Roy Kapur expressed his excitement for Metro... In Dino, saying he was looking forward to it because he enjoyed the first Metro film released in 2007.
"For me, my journey as an actor is just about trying to do things that I haven't done before," he said.
"It's always exciting, gets you the slight amount of fear, which can be a very good driving force when you are going into the unknown."
Career philosophy
Stepping into uncharted territory is important for growth: Roy Kapur
Roy Kapur believes that stepping into uncharted territory is a crucial part of his growth as an actor.
He said, "I think it's going to be an interesting and fun character and it's a genre that I enjoy."
"When you are just at the edge of kind of something, you don't know whether it's good or not, that's when you're the most alive and can do your best work."
The film releases on July 4.