'Silaa': Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb star in love story gone wrong 

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, known for critically acclaimed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, has announced his next directorial venture. The upcoming romantic-action drama titled Silaa stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, with Karan Veer Mehra playing the antagonist. The film's first look was unveiled on Monday with a poster featuring Rane and Khateeb. It will go on the floor on Tuesday.
Rane shared the first-look poster of Silaa on Monday, featuring him and Khateeb with bloodied faces and wounded arms against a backdrop of raging flames. The poster hints at an intense narrative for the film. Sharing the poster, Rane wrote, "The wait ends here... Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption." Zee Studios shared the same online.
This romantic-action drama is about a love story gone wrong
Mehra plays the antagonist
Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share casting updates. He informed fans that Bigg Boss 18 winner Mehra will be playing a negative role in this film. He wrote, "HARSHVARDHAN RANE - SADIA KHATEEB STARRER TITLED 'SILAA' - FILMING BEGINS TOMORROW... #Silaa is the title of the upcoming romantic-action drama starring #HarshvardhanRane and #SadiaKhateeb, with #KaranveerMehra playing the antagonist."
Mehra starts shooting on his mother's birthday
Mehra shared that he will begin shooting for Silaa on his mother's birthday. He wrote, "It's her 70th birthday and also my 1st day on my film set which starts shoot tomorrow, so couldn't be with her to celebrate lavishly." The film is presented by Zee Studios and produced by Blue Lotus Pictures, Stark Entertainment, and Innovations India.