'Silaa': Harshvardhan Rane-Sadia Khateeb star in love story gone wrong 

Filmmaker Omung Kumar, known for critically acclaimed films like Mary Kom and Sarbjit, has announced his next directorial venture. The upcoming romantic-action drama titled Silaa stars Harshvardhan Rane, Sadia Khateeb, with Karan Veer Mehra playing the antagonist. The film's first look was unveiled on Monday with a poster featuring Rane and Khateeb. It will go on the floor on Tuesday.

Poster details Check out the 1st-look poster Rane shared the first-look poster of Silaa on Monday, featuring him and Khateeb with bloodied faces and wounded arms against a backdrop of raging flames. The poster hints at an intense narrative for the film. Sharing the poster, Rane wrote, "The wait ends here... Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA where love meets redemption." Zee Studios shared the same online.

Twitter Post This romantic-action drama is about a love story gone wrong The wait ends here...

Dive into the hauntingly beautiful world of #SILAA❤️‍🔥

where love meets redemption.



Lead actor #HarshvardhanRane & #SadiaKhateeb come together for the first time in this romantic-action drama about a love-story gone wrong, directed by #OmungKumar.

Shoot… pic.twitter.com/RzJc6zvF9q — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) June 30, 2025

Casting news Mehra plays the antagonist Meanwhile, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X (formerly Twitter) to share casting updates. He informed fans that Bigg Boss 18 winner Mehra will be playing a negative role in this film. He wrote, "HARSHVARDHAN RANE - SADIA KHATEEB STARRER TITLED 'SILAA' - FILMING BEGINS TOMORROW... #Silaa is the title of the upcoming romantic-action drama starring #HarshvardhanRane and #SadiaKhateeb, with #KaranveerMehra playing the antagonist."