Relax, Marge Simpson is alive and kicking 

The hotly debated episode, Estranger Things, begins with Bart and Lisa realizing that The Itchy & Scratchy Show is no longer appealing to them, leading to a rift between them. Marge expresses her disappointment, reminding them of the unique bond they share as siblings. The story then jumps forward to their adult lives, where they have grown apart and Marge is dead, with Lisa becoming the NBA commissioner and Bart running an unlicensed retirement home.

Reunion

Marge's death and her message to Bart and Lisa

Lisa discovers a video message from Marge, recorded before her death. In the video, Marge expresses her hope that Bart and Lisa are looking out for each other. This message prompts them to come together again and rescue Homer from a Florida prison for seniors. The episode concludes with Marge in heaven with Ringo Starr, where she expresses happiness over her children's reconciliation before sharing a kiss with Starr while enjoying a shrimp tower. Heavenly, right?