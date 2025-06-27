Relax, Marge Simpson is alive and kicking
What's the story
The Season 36 finale of The Simpsons left fans in shock as it appeared to show the death of beloved character Marge Simpson. However, this scene is a flash-forward set 35 years into the future and doesn't impact the current storyline. Interestingly, all this hullabaloo started recently, although the finale aired back in mid-March. Despite speculation about her being written off from the show, Marge will continue to be part of The Simpsons, confirmed executive producer Matt Selman to Variety.
Episode details
Here's the plot of 'Estranger Things'
The hotly debated episode, Estranger Things, begins with Bart and Lisa realizing that The Itchy & Scratchy Show is no longer appealing to them, leading to a rift between them. Marge expresses her disappointment, reminding them of the unique bond they share as siblings. The story then jumps forward to their adult lives, where they have grown apart and Marge is dead, with Lisa becoming the NBA commissioner and Bart running an unlicensed retirement home.
Reunion
Marge's death and her message to Bart and Lisa
Lisa discovers a video message from Marge, recorded before her death. In the video, Marge expresses her hope that Bart and Lisa are looking out for each other. This message prompts them to come together again and rescue Homer from a Florida prison for seniors. The episode concludes with Marge in heaven with Ringo Starr, where she expresses happiness over her children's reconciliation before sharing a kiss with Starr while enjoying a shrimp tower. Heavenly, right?