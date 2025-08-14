GPT-5 is OpenAI's latest LLM

Sam Altman says GPT-5 can help solo founders run start-ups

By Mudit Dube Aug 14, 2025

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has said that their latest large language model (LLM), GPT-5, can assist individual entrepreneurs in managing an entire start-up. He made this statement during a recent episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast "People by WTF." "You could build an entire start-up way more efficiently than you ever could before," Altman said. He added that the model could be used to manage customer support, draft marketing and communication strategies, as well as review legal documents.