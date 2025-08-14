Sam Altman says GPT-5 can help solo founders run start-ups
What's the story
Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has said that their latest large language model (LLM), GPT-5, can assist individual entrepreneurs in managing an entire start-up. He made this statement during a recent episode of Nikhil Kamath's podcast "People by WTF." "You could build an entire start-up way more efficiently than you ever could before," Altman said. He added that the model could be used to manage customer support, draft marketing and communication strategies, as well as review legal documents.
Learning curve
AI fluency crucial for scientific development, says Altman
When asked by Kamath about skills to learn for using AI in scientific development, Altman stressed the importance of being good at using new AI tools. Whether you're learning computer engineering or biology or any other field... like that, if you get good at learning things, you can learn new things quickly, but fluency with the tools is really important," noted Altman.
AI fluency
Coding vs AI tool fluency
Altman compared learning coding in school to using AI tools today, calling it the most important hard skill to learn. He said, "The difference between people who are really good at AI native and think of everything in terms of those tools, and that is huge." This highlights how vital fluency with these advanced technologies is in today's world.