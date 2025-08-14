Google's Pixel 10 series to support magnetic charging: Details here Technology Aug 14, 2025

Google's new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL are stepping up with magnetic charging, confirmed by leaked images of their official cases.

Thanks to a built-in magnetic ring and strong indications of support for the Qi2 wireless standard, these phones will snap right onto chargers and accessories—no more fiddling for the sweet spot.

This move is expected to launch alongside Google's own Pixelsnap accessory lineup, giving you more ways to customize your setup.