Google's Pixel 10 series to support magnetic charging: Details here
Google's new Pixel 10 and Pixel 10 Pro XL are stepping up with magnetic charging, confirmed by leaked images of their official cases.
Thanks to a built-in magnetic ring and strong indications of support for the Qi2 wireless standard, these phones will snap right onto chargers and accessories—no more fiddling for the sweet spot.
This move is expected to launch alongside Google's own Pixelsnap accessory lineup, giving you more ways to customize your setup.
New case colors and materials
The cases keep last year's soft, fabric-like feel but come in new shades: Indigo, Obsidian, Limoncello, and Frost for the Pixel 10; Moonstone, Jade, and Porcelain for the Pro XL.
Every case features a microfiber lining and that classic Google "G" logo.
A look at the new charging standard
With magnets built right into both phone and case (just like Apple's MagSafe), you get stronger holds for wireless charging or snapping on accessories—no third-party hacks needed.
The Pixel 10 series is set to be the first US Android flagship to offer this kind of magnet-assisted charging experience.