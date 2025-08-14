DeepSeek delays R2 model launch due to Huawei chip issues

China has been pushing its local developers to use Huawei's Ascend chips, especially after US chip exports to China became a major flashpoint this year. However, despite the push from Huawei and Beijing, NVIDIA's H20 remains the most popular AI chip in China. The US had even allowed NVIDIA to resume sales of its H20 chips in China last month.

Security concerns over American-made chips

Despite the resumption of sales, Beijing has raised security concerns over the use of American-made chips in critical Chinese AI development. This comes as DeepSeek's R1 model, which shook up the AI sector earlier this year, was developed largely using H20 chips. Other major Chinese AI developers such as ByteDance and Alibaba Group have also used these chips. Earlier this week, China had asked local developers to justify their orders of NVIDIA chips.