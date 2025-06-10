Vidya Balan, Saif 'hardly spoke' during 'Parineeta' shoot: Here's why
Vidya Balan, who is celebrating 20 years of her Bollywood debut Parineeta, recently opened up about the film.
In a chat with The Indian Express, she revealed, "Saif (Ali Khan) and I didn't have any conversations on that film. We hardly spoke with each other."
"Also, Saif was going through some personal stuff then (divorce with Amrita Singh), so he was preoccupied between takes."
Despite this, Balan believes their lack of interaction may have actually helped their on-screen chemistry.
Co-star admiration
Balan on her rapport with Sanjay Dutt
Balan also spoke highly of her co-star Sanjay Dutt.
She believes his persona was "larger than life" and "wonderful." The duo worked together on Parineeta and later on Lage Raho Munna Bhai.
She said, "I've said a million times, and I'll say it a million times again, when I say superstar, for me, it means Sanjay Dutt."
Career highlights
Balan's journey in Bollywood
Balan's career has seen many ups and downs, with her debut film Parineeta and Lage Raho Munna Bhai establishing her as a household name in the north.
However, she faced criticism for her movies like Heyy Babyy and Kismat Konnection.
It was only after films like Ishqiya, The Dirty Picture, and Kahaani that she found her footing again.