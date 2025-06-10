What's the story

Vidya Balan, who is celebrating 20 years of her Bollywood debut Parineeta, recently opened up about the film.

In a chat with The Indian Express, she revealed, "Saif (Ali Khan) and I didn't have any conversations on that film. We hardly spoke with each other."

"Also, Saif was going through some personal stuff then (divorce with Amrita Singh), so he was preoccupied between takes."

Despite this, Balan believes their lack of interaction may have actually helped their on-screen chemistry.