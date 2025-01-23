'Not a publicity stunt...'—Kapil Sharma, Rajpal Yadav receive death threats
What's the story
In a shocking development, comedian Kapil Sharma has reportedly received a death threat. The threat was sent through an email by a person named "Bishnu."
Not only has this person threatened Sharma, but also warned of possible harm to his family, colleagues, relatives, and neighbors.
The email was reportedly sent from Pakistan.
Actor Rajpal Yadav, singer Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer Remo D'Souza have also received similar emails.
Threat details
'This is not a public stunt...'
The email addressed to Sharma reportedly read, "We are watching your recent actions closely. We believe it is necessary to bring a sensitive matter to your attention."
"This is not a public stunt or an attempt to harass you. We request that you take this message seriously and maintain confidentiality," it further stated, per Free Press Journal.
The email also warned of "dangerous consequences" if the sender's demands aren't met and a response isn't received in eight hours.
Investigation
Police are investigating the case
The Amboli Police have reportedly registered an FIR under Section 351(3) of the BNS against an unknown person based on the complaint filed by Yadav's wife.
D'Souza and Mishra have also alerted the authorities about the email.
This recent incident comes after a series of death threats against superstar Salman Khan which resulted in his increased security measures.