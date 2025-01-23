What's the story

In a shocking development, comedian Kapil Sharma has reportedly received a death threat. The threat was sent through an email by a person named "Bishnu."

Not only has this person threatened Sharma, but also warned of possible harm to his family, colleagues, relatives, and neighbors.

The email was reportedly sent from Pakistan.

Actor Rajpal Yadav, singer Sugandha Mishra, and choreographer Remo D'Souza have also received similar emails.