Olivia Wilde's bold vision is shaping modern cinema

Olivia Wilde has become a force to reckon with in Hollywood , thanks to her progressive style of filmmaking. Her courage has not only reinvented her career but also impacted the industry as a whole. By thinking out of the box and breaking the norms, Wilde has established herself in the business of cinema. Here are some of the ways she's changing Hollywood with her flair.

Teen comedy 'Booksmart' redefines teen comedy Wilde redefined the teen comedy genre with her 2019 directorial debut, Booksmart. The movie's fresh take and authentic depiction of teenage life earned it rave reviews. By centering strong female friendships and multidimensional characters, Wilde subverted the typical narratives often found in such films. Booksmart not only received critical acclaim but also proved how new voices can add originality to familiar genres.

Female focus Emphasis on strong female characters Wilde always highlights strong female characters in her projects, behind and in front of the camera. Her commitment to tell women's stories is reflected in her casting choices and the stories she chooses to tell. By prioritizing female-driven narratives, she adds to a more inclusive representation in Hollywood. And that, in turn, encourages others to follow suit.

Storytelling innovation Innovative storytelling techniques The reason why Wilde deserves a place in every filmmaker's inspiration list is that she has mastered the art of innovative storytelling. She has a knack for breaking away from the usual filmmaking patterns. Whether it is the narrative or the visual, she loves to experiment with everything that entertains the audience differently. Not only do her films stand out, but they push boundaries too.