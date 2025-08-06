ICC Player of the Month (July): Shubman Gill among nominees

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the nominees for the Men's Player of the Month award for July 2025. India's Test captain Shubman Gill , South Africa's Wiaan Mulder, and England's Ben Stokes have been nominated. The three players were instrumental in their respective teams' performances in Test cricket during this period. While Mulder missed out on a record quadruple-century, Gill and Stokes shone in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Gill's impact Shubman Gill - India Gill had a phenomenal July, as he scored 567 runs at an incredible average of 94.50 in the England Test series. He was instrumental in India's record-breaking win at Edgbaston, scoring a monumental 269. The Indian skipper broke a ton of records by slamming 161 in the second innings. He also slammed a match-saving century in the 4th Test at Old Trafford. Overall, Gill was the highest run-scorer of the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Mulder's feat Wiaan Mulder - South Africa South Africa's Mulder delivered a record-breaking all-round performance in a two-Test series against Zimbabwe. He scored 531 runs at an astonishing average of 265.50, including a composed 147 in the first Test. His standout act came in his maiden outing as South Africa's Test skipper when he smashed an unbeaten 367, the highest individual score in South African Test history. His missed breaking Brian Lara's record after declaring the Proteas innings.

Stokes's contribution Ben Stokes - England England captain Stokes exhibited his grit and all-round brilliance in the July Tests against India. He scored 251 runs at an average of 50.20 and took 12 wickets at 26.33, excelling under pressure with both bat and ball. His leadership was vital in keeping England's intensity high throughout the closely contested series. Notably, Stokes stood out with his grueling spells throughout the series. He was the Player of the Match at Lord's and Old Trafford.