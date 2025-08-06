Trump's bizarre joke: Nuclear missiles on White House roof

United States President Donald Trump recently made a controversial remark about placing nuclear missiles on the White House roof. The comment was made on August 5, just a day before the world observed the 80th anniversary of the Hiroshima bombing. The bombing, which killed around 140,000 people, was carried out by an atomic bomb named "Little Boy."

Impromptu walk Trump's missile joke The incident occurred when Trump was taking an impromptu walk on the roof of the White House briefing room. When reporters asked him what he was building, he replied, "Missiles... nuclear missiles." He then pointed toward the White House roof and made a strange gesture with his arms, mimicking a missile launch. This gesture has drawn comparisons to Elon Musk's "Nazi salute" in January.

Rising tensions US-Russia tensions escalate The incident comes at a time of heightened tensions between the United States and Russia, and as Trump drags India into the mix, imposing a 25 per cent tariff and a penalty for purchasing Russian oil. Recently, Trump ordered nuclear submarines to be deployed near Russia after a social media spat with Russian former president Dmitry Medvedev. The exchange included serious threats about Russia's Soviet-era nuclear strike capabilities.

Renovation plans Trump's plans for the White House renovation Interestingly, Trump had earlier announced plans to renovate the White House to look like his Mar-a-Lago estate. He also intends to build a new 90,000 square foot ballroom at the cost of $200 million. This context makes his nuclear missile joke all the more perplexing, and videos of the interaction are going viral on social media.