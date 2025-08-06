'I love his attitude': Sachin Tendulkar on pacer Mohammed Siraj
What's the story
Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj after his heroics in the recently concluded Test series against England. England and India drew the 5-match Test series 2-2 with the latter sealing a stunning win at The Oval to force a draw. Tendulkar lauded Siraj's "unbelievable" contributions and said he loves the pacer's attitude. In addition, Tendulkar also praised other Indian cricketers who shone in the series. Here's more.
Bowling prowess
Siraj's attitude and performance throughout the series praised by Tendulkar
Tendulkar was also impressed with Siraj's attitude and performance throughout the series. "Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs," Tendulkar said on Reddit. "For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1,000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart."
Credit
He doesn't get the credit he deserves: Tendulkar on Siraj
Tendulkar added the Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves. "The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he's been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series." "The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn't get the credit he deserves."
Information
23 wickets in the series for Siraj
Siraj picked nine wickets in The Oval Test. He claimed 4/86 in the 2nd innings and 5/104 in the 4th. Overall in the series, he managed 23 wickets and was the top wicket-taker. In 41 Tests, he has 123 scalps at 31.05 (5w: 5).
Player accolades
Tendulkar praises Pant, Gill, Rahul and Jaiswal
Tendulkar also praised Rishabh Pant for his resilience, having played four of the five Tests and scored two centuries and three half-centuries despite a fractured right foot. Tendulkar was particularly impressed by Shubman Gill's consistency and footwork in challenging conditions. "He was extremely consistent as far as his thought process was concerned because it reflects on your footwork," Tendulkar said. Tendulkar praised KL Rahul for his batting technique and mindset. The legend also praised Yashasvji Jaiswal for his character and maturity.