'I love his attitude': Sachin Tendulkar on pacer Mohammed Siraj

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has praised Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj after his heroics in the recently concluded Test series against England. England and India drew the 5-match Test series 2-2 with the latter sealing a stunning win at The Oval to force a draw. Tendulkar lauded Siraj's "unbelievable" contributions and said he loves the pacer's attitude. In addition, Tendulkar also praised other Indian cricketers who shone in the series. Here's more.

Bowling prowess Siraj's attitude and performance throughout the series praised by Tendulkar Tendulkar was also impressed with Siraj's attitude and performance throughout the series. "Unbelievable. Superb approach. I love his attitude. I love the spring in his legs," Tendulkar said on Reddit. "For a fast bowler to be constantly in your face like that, no batsman will like it. And the approach he had till the end on the last day, I could hear commentators also saying he bowled around 90mph (145kph) on the last day after having bowled more than 1,000 deliveries in the series. That shows his courage and big heart."

Credit He doesn't get the credit he deserves: Tendulkar on Siraj Tendulkar added the Siraj doesn't get the credit he deserves. "The way he started on the last day was remarkable and he has always been instrumental, playing a key role whenever we need him, whenever we want him to deliver that knockout punch, he's been able to do that consistently in the past, and so was the case in this series." "The way he picked all those wickets and performed, he doesn't get the credit he deserves."

Information 23 wickets in the series for Siraj Siraj picked nine wickets in The Oval Test. He claimed 4/86 in the 2nd innings and 5/104 in the 4th. Overall in the series, he managed 23 wickets and was the top wicket-taker. In 41 Tests, he has 123 scalps at 31.05 (5w: 5).