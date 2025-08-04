Listing bilateral Test series with most 100-plus partnerships 

The ongoing five-match Test series between England and India has created a new record by witnessing 19 century partnerships. The remarkable feat was achieved during the final match at The Oval, where Harry Brook and Joe Root added 195 runs for the sixth wicket in the fourth innings. The 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy hence boasts the joint-highest century partnerships in a bilateral Test series. Here we decode the series with 19 such stands.

#3 19 - India in England, 2025 As mentioned, the England-India Test series has seen 19 stands of 100 or more. A total of five different pairs have recorded multiple century stands (2 each). England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett added 589 runs as a pair at an average of 65.44. Nine other pairs have added at least 300 runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, though none of them breached the 400-run mark.

#2 19 - England in West Indies, 1968 Four of the five Tests were drawn when England toured West Indies in 1968 as the Brits won the remaining affair. The high-scoring series also witnessed 19 partnerships of 100-plus runs. Three of these stands belong to Ken Barrington and Colin Cowdrey of England, the most for any pair in that series. Cowdrey was also involved in two century stands, each with Alan Knott and Geoffrey Boycott. No other pair could manage multiple 100-plus stands.