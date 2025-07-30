Decoding Ollie Pope's stats at The Oval in Test cricket

England batter Ollie Pope will lead his side against Team India in the upcoming 5th Test match to be held at The Oval. With Ben Stokes out with an injury , Pope will deputize for his team which made four changes. England lead India 2-1 as the latter is in a must-win scenario to level the series. Here we decode further key details and stats.

Information Pope averages 64.40 at The Oval As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns a tally of 322 runs from 3 Tests (6 innings) at The Oval in London. He averages a sound 64.40 with the help of one century and two fifties. Notably, 154 reads his best score here.

Series Pope's performance in the ongoing series In the first Test at Headingley, Pope scored 106 and 8 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 0 and 24 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Pope managed 44 and 4 runs respectively. In the drawn 4th Manchester Test, Pope scored 71.