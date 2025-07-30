Decoding Ollie Pope's stats at The Oval in Test cricket
What's the story
England batter Ollie Pope will lead his side against Team India in the upcoming 5th Test match to be held at The Oval. With Ben Stokes out with an injury, Pope will deputize for his team which made four changes. England lead India 2-1 as the latter is in a must-win scenario to level the series. Here we decode further key details and stats.
Information
Pope averages 64.40 at The Oval
As per ESPNcricinfo, Pope owns a tally of 322 runs from 3 Tests (6 innings) at The Oval in London. He averages a sound 64.40 with the help of one century and two fifties. Notably, 154 reads his best score here.
Series
Pope's performance in the ongoing series
In the first Test at Headingley, Pope scored 106 and 8 in England's record 5-wicket win. This was followed by 0 and 24 in the 2nd Test at Edgbaston. India won the Test by 336 runs. In a nail-biting third Test at Lord's, England won by 22 runs. Pope managed 44 and 4 runs respectively. In the drawn 4th Manchester Test, Pope scored 71.
Stats
Pope owns more than 3,500 Test runs
In 60 Test matches, Pope owns 3,558 runs for England at 35.58 with the help of 9 tons and 16 fifties. In 32 home matches, the middle order batter has bagged 2,045 runs at 40.09 (100s: 6, 50s: 9). Versus India in Tests, Pope has amassed 872 runs at 27.25 from 17 matches. He has bagged two tons and two fifties.