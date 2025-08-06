Trump effect: Stanford University has fired over 360 employees
Stanford University has laid off over 360 employees due to budget constraints, which it says are a result of the funding policies under US President Donald Trump. The decision comes amid threats from the Trump administration to cut federal funds for universities, where pro-Palestinian protests are taking place against Israel's actions in Gaza.
A spokesperson for Stanford University confirmed the layoffs in an email statement. The representative said, "Stanford is in the process of making budget reductions." They added that many schools and units had made staff workforce reductions last week, resulting in a total of 363 layoffs.
University announced $140M budget cut in June
In June, Stanford announced a $140 million cut to its general funds budget for the upcoming year. The university cited "a challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education" as the reason behind this decision. This comes amid broader scrutiny of elite institutions over various issues.
Trump freezes $330M funding for UCLA
Last week, the Trump administration froze over $330 million in funding for the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). The move came after allegations that UCLA failed to provide a friendly environment for its Jewish and Israeli students amid campus protests against Israel's actions in Gaza. Now, UCLA leaders are reportedly planning to negotiate with the Trump administration over this funding freeze.