Trump effect: Stanford University has fired over 360 employees

Stanford University has laid off over 360 employees due to budget constraints, which it says are a result of the funding policies under US President Donald Trump . The decision comes amid threats from the Trump administration to cut federal funds for universities, where pro-Palestinian protests are taking place against Israel's actions in Gaza.

Statement What did Stanford say? A spokesperson for Stanford University confirmed the layoffs in an email statement. The representative said, "Stanford is in the process of making budget reductions." They added that many schools and units had made staff workforce reductions last week, resulting in a total of 363 layoffs.

Fiscal challenges University announced $140M budget cut in June In June, Stanford announced a $140 million cut to its general funds budget for the upcoming year. The university cited "a challenging fiscal environment shaped in large part by federal policy changes affecting higher education" as the reason behind this decision. This comes amid broader scrutiny of elite institutions over various issues.