Rihanna's Fenty Beauty arrives in India this weekend

Pop icon Rihanna is set to bring her globally acclaimed beauty brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, to India. The announcement was made earlier this week via an Instagram video with the caption, "India, are you ready?" Starting Thursday, the complete range of Fenty products will be accessible through an exclusive partnership between Sephora India and Reliance Retail 's beauty platform Tira. So, India, are you ready?

Distribution details Availability and online presence The launch will cover over 50 stores in 16 cities, along with online availability on Sephora India and Tira's websites. Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., expressed excitement about the launch, stating it "underscores our commitment to making the world's best global brands available to Indian consumers." Meanwhile, Guillaume Motte, global president and CEO of Sephora, said this collaboration could trigger a new era of beauty exploration for Indian consumers.

Brand history More about Fenty Beauty, Skin Fenty Beauty made waves in 2017 with its foundation launch in over 50 shades, putting inclusivity at the forefront of the beauty industry. Following this, Fenty Skin was launched in 2020, offering vegan and cruelty-free skincare products designed for all skin types and tones. The Indian rollout will feature Fenty's bestsellers such as Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, and Total Cleans'r.