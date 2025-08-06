Rihanna's Fenty Beauty arrives in India this weekend
What's the story
Pop icon Rihanna is set to bring her globally acclaimed beauty brands, Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin, to India. The announcement was made earlier this week via an Instagram video with the caption, "India, are you ready?" Starting Thursday, the complete range of Fenty products will be accessible through an exclusive partnership between Sephora India and Reliance Retail's beauty platform Tira. So, India, are you ready?
Distribution details
Availability and online presence
The launch will cover over 50 stores in 16 cities, along with online availability on Sephora India and Tira's websites. Isha Ambani, director of Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd., expressed excitement about the launch, stating it "underscores our commitment to making the world's best global brands available to Indian consumers." Meanwhile, Guillaume Motte, global president and CEO of Sephora, said this collaboration could trigger a new era of beauty exploration for Indian consumers.
Brand history
More about Fenty Beauty, Skin
Fenty Beauty made waves in 2017 with its foundation launch in over 50 shades, putting inclusivity at the forefront of the beauty industry. Following this, Fenty Skin was launched in 2020, offering vegan and cruelty-free skincare products designed for all skin types and tones. The Indian rollout will feature Fenty's bestsellers such as Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Foundation, Gloss Bomb Lip Luminizer, and Total Cleans'r.
Market growth
Growing demand for inclusive beauty products
With this launch, India has become one of the latest markets in Fenty's global expansion strategy. This move reflects the growing demand for inclusive beauty products in one of the world's fastest-growing consumer markets. The distribution of these products in India is handled by Asia's leading luxury beauty brand partner, LUXASIA.