Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce go house-hunting in Ohio 

Kelce currently owns a $6 million mansion in Kansas City, Missouri, which was burglarized last year, raising security concerns. As his retirement from the NFL looms after the 2025-2026 season, he may be considering a new home for his post-football life. On the other hand, Swift has an impressive $80 million real estate portfolio with properties in Nashville, Tribeca, and Rhode Island. Despite their individual holdings, Swift and Kelce have not yet purchased any property together.

Relationship status

Speculations about the couple's future together

A source close to the couple told People that Swift and Kelce are "more in sync than ever," adding that there is "no pressure between them" but they are "very aligned on where things are going." This harmony has sparked speculation about their future together. The neighborhoods they visited, known for generational wealth and opulence, could suggest a desire for a more grounded lifestyle away from the public eye. Just days ago, Kelce went Instagram official with his lady love.