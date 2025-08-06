Lingayat seer forced to quit Karnataka mutt over Muslim background 

A 22-year-old seer, who was recently appointed head of the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt in Karnataka 's Chamarajanagar, was forced to resign after his Muslim background came to light. The controversy erupted when an employee found his Aadhaar card in one of his old mobile phones. The card revealed that he was born Mohammed Nisar and raised in a Muslim family. Hailing from Yadgir district, Nijalinga Swamy had made it his mission to promote the principles of Lingayat social reformer Basavanna.

Spiritual path Swamy's journey to becoming a Lingayat Swamy had taken deeksha (initiation) to become a Lingayat at 17. He was appointed the head of the Gurumalleshwara Shakha mutt after Mahadev Prasad, an Australia-based philanthropist, donated land for its establishment. His Guru recommended him for the position due to his strict adherence to Lingayat rituals at another mutt in Basavakalyan, Bidar district. "Some well-wishers told me not to reveal my previous identity and to work for the betterment of the mutt," he told the Indian Express.

Resignation aftermath Resignation and new beginnings His past identity came to light when one of his employees requested to use his mobile phone last week since his device was not working. The employee found the Aadhaar card and pictures of Nisar in a skullcap and another one clutching a beer bottle while going through the phone, after which he informed the mutt devotees. When confronted, the seer acknowledged that he was a Muslim before accepting the Lingayat faith.

Reason 'I left my parents and Islam' He tried to reason with them that he had not engaged in any "unholy" activity, like drinking beer, after his religious conversion, but, by then, it was too late. "I left my parents and Islam only because I believe in Basavanna's ideology. I will continue to do so and nobody can stop me from doing that. A lot of seers and people from the Lingayat community have come to my support," Swamy told the newspaper.