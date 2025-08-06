Will Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal feature in Asia Cup?

As per latest reports, star batters Yashasvi Jaiswal , Shubman Gill , and Sai Sudharsan could featre in the 2025 T20 Asia Cup, starting September 9. Despite a West Indies Test series scheduled in October, the three players remain strong contenders for selection. The final squad is expected to be announced in the third week of August. Both Jaiswal and Gill were pivotal to India's success on their recently-concluded England tour.

Performance review Their potential impact Jaiswal and Gill have missed recent T20 matches due to a busy schedule. However, their one-month rest following the grueling five-Test series in England could see them make the Asia Cup squad. Jaiswal, Gill, and Sudharsan broke records in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). Sudharsan bagged the Orange Cap. As per a PTI report, "the national selectors are keeping options open." However, the current team combination could a roadblock for them.

Combination What about team combination? A BCCI source, speaking to PTI, added that Jaiswal and Gill "should walk into any T20 squad despite a stupendous show by Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma." Notably, Abhishek and Sanju have formed a successful opening pair for India's T20I side following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. "But obviously with 17 member squads allowed for the Asia Cup, selectors will weigh options carefully," added the source.

Information Will Siraj, Bumrah play? Another key aspect ahead of the Asia Cup squad selection is the fitness of senior speedsters Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. They are expected to undergo a fitness assessment before the selection meeting.

Information Influx of T20I stars India's current T20I side has had an influx of IPL stars who have shown positive results. The likes of Abhishek, Sanju, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya among others might give India's Test stars a tough competition.