You can't use Rapido's bike taxi services in Karnataka anymore
What's the story
Rapido, a leading player in the bike taxi sector, has suspended its services in Karnataka.
The move comes after the state government enforced a ban on bike taxis, citing safety concerns and the absence of regulatory measures.
The ban was upheld by the Karnataka High Court, which refused to stay the government order, allowing the ban to take effect while the appeal process continues.
Service transition
'Bike parcel' option on app
In light of the ban, Rapido has replaced its bike taxi service with a 'bike parcel' option on its app.
The company issued a statement saying, "Starting June 16, 2025, our Bike Taxi services in Karnataka will be paused in compliance with recent High Court orders."
It also expressed hope for a future where affordable mobility is accessible to all.
Operational status
Ola, Uber flout HC's order
Despite the HC's order, Ola and Uber continue to provide bike taxi services in Karnataka. However, users are facing longer waiting times for rides. The transport department warned of action against violators of the ban, with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy reiterating commitment to enforcing it.
Worker impact
Namma Bike Taxi Association's appeal to CM
The Namma Bike Taxi Association has appealed to CM Siddaramaiah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, urging them to reconsider the ban.
The association warned that this decision could negatively impact thousands of gig workers across Karnataka.
However, Labor Minister Santosh Lad said they have not yet received any representation from the bike taxi association.