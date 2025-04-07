Australia PM candidate retracts election promise to end work-from-home policy
What's the story
Peter Dutton, leader of Australia's opposition party, has withdrawn an election promise to scrap the work-from-home option for public servants after a public backlash.
Dutton conceded that his Liberal-National Coalition had "made a mistake" and apologized for the same.
The coalition had initially touted the policy as part of their strategy to improve efficiency in the public sector, which also included thousands of job cuts.
Backlash
Proposal was criticized for its impact on women
The proposal has been widely criticized, especially from the ruling Labor government. Critics of the policy said it would disproportionately impact women.
However, Dutton clarified at a press conference that the policy was only directed at public service workers in Canberra, accusing the Labor party of misrepresenting it in a "smear campaign."
Policy shift
Coalition now supports flexible working arrangements
Shadow finance minister Jane Hume declared that the coalition now supports flexible working arrangements.
"We have listened and understand that flexible work, including work from home, is part of getting the best out of any workforce," she said.
The coalition had also proposed cutting 41,000 public service jobs to fund its other policy promises. However, if elected, they would do so over five years, she clarified.
Criticism
Labor government criticizes Dutton's policy reversal
The Labor government pounced on the policy reversals while campaigning on Monday.
Employment Minister Murray Watt slammed Dutton, saying, "This just shows Peter Dutton is all over the shop. Peter Dutton is in the process of trying to give himself the worst face lift in Australian history."
Watt added that while Dutton can change his statements, he cannot change who he is.