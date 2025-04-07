What's the story

Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of certain visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India. The decision comes ahead of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.

The suspension of visas, including Umrah, business, and family visit visas, will remain effective till mid-June, when the Hajj pilgrimage season ends.

The measure aims to prevent overcrowding and safety issues during the annual Islamic event.