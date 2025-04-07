Saudi suspends visas for India, 13 countries ahead of Hajj
What's the story
Saudi Arabia has temporarily suspended the issuance of certain visas to citizens of 14 countries, including India. The decision comes ahead of the upcoming Hajj pilgrimage.
The suspension of visas, including Umrah, business, and family visit visas, will remain effective till mid-June, when the Hajj pilgrimage season ends.
The measure aims to prevent overcrowding and safety issues during the annual Islamic event.
Visa ban
Countries affected by Saudi Arabia's visa suspension
Countries affected by Saudi Arabia's visa suspension include Algeria, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iraq, Jordan, Morocco, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sudan, Tunisia, and Yemen.
The action follows logistical issues and overcrowding during the previous Hajj season, when a large number of pilgrims reportedly entered the country using visas not meant for pilgrimage purposes.
Authorities have set April 13 as the deadline for issuing Umrah visas to nationals of these nations till after Hajj concludes.
Visa misuse
India's inclusion linked to unauthorized Hajj participation
Saudi authorities alleged that many from India and the other impacted countries enter Saudi Arabia on Umrah or visit visas and then overstay their time to perform Hajj without registration.
This circumvents the kingdom's quota system, which assigns specific Hajj slots for each country to control the number of pilgrims.
Overcrowding issues
Unregistered pilgrims blamed for overcrowding, safety concerns
Unregistered pilgrims have been blamed for overcrowding and safety issues during the Hajj season. In 2024, over 1,200 pilgrims died due to extreme heat.
These unauthorized pilgrims often go without basic necessities like accommodation, transportation, and healthcare services.
The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah clarified that this measure is a logistical response aimed at ensuring a safer, more organized pilgrimage.
Visa categories
Diplomatic visas, residency permits unaffected by suspension
Diplomatic visas, residency permits, and Hajj-specific visas are exempt from this suspension. Registered pilgrims can proceed with their plans as normal.
However, violators may be banned from entering Saudi Arabia for five years.
In February, the kingdom had also suspended one-year multiple-entry visas indefinitely and restricted travelers from these 14 countries to single-entry ones valid for 30 days.