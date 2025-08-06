All Indian airports placed on high-alert from September 22-October 2
What's the story
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a high alert for all Indian airports, from September 22 to October 2, 2025. The decision comes after intelligence inputs indicated a possible threat from terrorist groups or "anti-social elements." The advisory was released on August 4 and calls for enhanced security measures at all civil aviation installations, such as airports, airstrips, and helipads.
Security measures
Advisory based on specific intelligence inputs
The BCAS advisory is based on specific intelligence inputs regarding a Pakistani terror group's activities. It emphasizes the need for close coordination with local police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Intelligence Bureau (IB), and other relevant agencies. All stakeholders are advised to promptly relay any intelligence or alerts received during this period.
Security protocols
Strict ID checks, continuous monitoring of CCTV systems recommended
The BCAS has recommended strict ID checks for all staff, contractors, and visitors at airports. It also stressed that all CCTV systems should be operational and monitored continuously. This advisory has been issued to state police, airports, airlines, and other stakeholders across India. Security officers have also been told to maintain a high level of alertness while increasing patrolling in terminals, parking lots, perimeter zones, and other vulnerable places.
Threat statistics
Rising number of hoax bomb threats
The advisory comes in the wake of a rising number of hoax bomb threats received by airlines. Till July 20 this year, airlines had received 69 such threats. In total, there have been 881 hoax bomb threats from 2022 to July 20, 2025. Last month, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol informed the Lok Sabha that BCAS has mandated robust protocols for handling such threats in coordination with law enforcement agencies, leading to minimal impact on flight operations.