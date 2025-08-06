Martha Stewart debuts skincare line at 84: 'Extremely undertapped' market

Martha Stewart, the renowned lifestyle entrepreneur and TV personality, has announced the launch of her first skincare line at the age of 84. Named Elm Biosciences, this new venture is a collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. The line will feature a serum and an oral supplement that Stewart claims to have tested herself. The products are set to be launched in September.

Market potential On the skincare market for women her age When asked about the skincare market for women her age, Stewart told The Wall Street Journal, she believes it is "extremely undertapped." She stated that her products are not specifically targeted to her age group but have a broad audience. The lifestyle guru has always been the face of her brands, and now at 84, she's launching one that truly needs it: a skincare line.

Product details Products designed to prolong the life of skin cells The upcoming skincare line comprises a serum and an oral supplement. Dr. Bhanusali describes these products as "a true biotech line," designed to prolong the life of skin cells. The serum contains hyaluronic acid and squalane, while the supplement is packed with botanical extracts. In the interview, Stewart emphasized her focus on the texture, color, and scent of these products.