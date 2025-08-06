Martha Stewart debuts skincare line at 84: 'Extremely undertapped' market
What's the story
Martha Stewart, the renowned lifestyle entrepreneur and TV personality, has announced the launch of her first skincare line at the age of 84. Named Elm Biosciences, this new venture is a collaboration with dermatologist Dr. Dhaval Bhanusali. The line will feature a serum and an oral supplement that Stewart claims to have tested herself. The products are set to be launched in September.
Market potential
On the skincare market for women her age
When asked about the skincare market for women her age, Stewart told The Wall Street Journal, she believes it is "extremely undertapped." She stated that her products are not specifically targeted to her age group but have a broad audience. The lifestyle guru has always been the face of her brands, and now at 84, she's launching one that truly needs it: a skincare line.
Product details
Products designed to prolong the life of skin cells
The upcoming skincare line comprises a serum and an oral supplement. Dr. Bhanusali describes these products as "a true biotech line," designed to prolong the life of skin cells. The serum contains hyaluronic acid and squalane, while the supplement is packed with botanical extracts. In the interview, Stewart emphasized her focus on the texture, color, and scent of these products.
Skincare regimen
Stewart has been using her products 'religiously'
Stewart has been using her products "religiously for quite a while now" and claims that her skin is "pretty fabulous." She also revealed that her skincare routine isn't just about the products she uses daily but also includes her overall lifestyle choices, such as diet, exercise, and daily living habits. She added, "There are serums out there that really have too much scent, too much perfume. This is a delightful concoction."