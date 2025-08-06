Bengali actor Ditipriya accuses Jeetu of harassment; co-star dismisses allegations 

Bengali television actor Ditipriya Roy (22) has accused her Chirodini Tumi Je Amar co-star Jeetu Kamal (35) of harassment and sending inappropriate messages. In an Instagram post earlier this week, she claimed that he sent her AI-generated images of them kissing and made her uncomfortable with his words and behavior. The post also addressed a controversy over a photo that Kamal had posted, which apparently received negative and vulgar comments.

Discrepancy Roy clarified the misunderstanding surrounding the picture Roy refuted Kamal's claims that she was hurt by the negative comments on the photo he posted. She said, "The production team always provides us with a few pictures to post on social media. My co-actor posted one of those photos." "Among them, there was one that I personally did not like at all. He eventually deleted that photo." She clarified that she never spoke to Kamal directly about the picture, as he was claiming in interviews.

Allegations Details of Kamal's inappropriate behavior Roy went on to detail Kamal's inappropriate behavior, saying he had stopped talking to her directly and only communicated via WhatsApp around a month after they started shooting. Reason? He apparently said it's because he fears Roy's mother. She also shared a disturbing incident where he sent her an AI-generated image of them kissing at midnight with a message: "Send this to your boyfriend. You guys will break up today itself."

Statement 'I stayed silent because my family taught me...' "While I initially brushed off these incidents as jokes, over time they made me extremely uncomfortable," Roy wrote. "I stayed silent because my family taught me not to ruin work by creating drama. I didn't want our wonderfully running show to be disrupted." "But now, I can't stay silent any longer. When some people keep tolerating things quietly, others tend to cross limits. I have never compromised with injustice, and I never will."