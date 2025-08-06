Controversy erupts as Delhi MLAs get iPhone 16 Pro, iPads

All 70 members of the Delhi Legislative Assembly have received Apple iPhone 16 Pro smartphones and new iPads, according to the Indian Express. The devices were given out on Monday as part of the Delhi Assembly's rollout of the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), a tech-driven effort under the Centre's "One Nation, One Application" program. The move is part of a paperless initiative.

Solar initiative Delhi Assembly goes fully solar The Delhi Assembly has also become India's first assembly to run completely on solar power. This was made possible by a 500-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant, which was inaugurated recently. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the 500 KW solar power plant a turning point for institutional accountability in environmental protection. Meghwal hailed this development as a major step toward environmental protection and institutional accountability.

Digital training Controversy over luxury gadgets NeVA reportedly began with this Monsoon Session. The MLAs were trained last month to use the new digital system, which includes smart mics, voting panels, and RFID/NFC access. The system also supports multi-language options and real-time document access on iPads. However, the decision to provide high-end phones has sparked political debate, with many users calling it a waste of taxpayer money.

Public response Social media reactions to luxury gadgets One user sarcastically wrote, "Nice usage of our tax money. People pay 24 month EMIs on iPhone, babus get them free." "If all 70 MLAs in Delhi receive a free iPhone 16 Pro, and considering the approximate retail price....is ₹1,19,900, the estimated total cost would be...₹83,93,000," another commented. Another user commented on the contradiction with the 'Make in India' movement by saying, "We raise import tariffs to promote Make in India. Then hand out imported iPhones to MLAs."

Twitter Post Reaction on social media to announcement of free gadgets Tax payers with their android pic.twitter.com/L07U2W6mhM — Hannah 🩷 (@Clay_521) August 6, 2025