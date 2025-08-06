Aaishvary Thackeray replaces Babil Khan in 'Baby' remake

Thackeray, who is making his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap 's Nishaanchi , will be appearing in the Baby remake, which is also rumored to feature Govinda 's son Yashvardhan Ahuja in a significant role. The project faced delays after Khan's controversial exit from the film, where he expressed his emotional turmoil on social media. This public fallout reportedly led to a rift between him and Rajesh, causing temporary disruptions in the film's production.

Production progress

Film not on hold, workshops underway

Despite the controversies, a source close to the Baby remake has confirmed that the film is not on hold or shelved. The source told the Times of India, "The actors are currently doing workshops." However, when asked about the confirmed cast, Rajesh remained tight-lipped and said it was "speculation" and too early to comment. Thackeray is also set to make his acting debut with Nishaanchi in September.