Aaishvary Thackeray replaces Babil Khan in 'Baby' remake
What's the story
Aaishvary Thackeray, son of producer Smita Thackeray, has reportedly replaced Babil Khan in the upcoming Hindi remake of the Telugu film Baby. The original film's director, Sai Rajesh, is also helming the Hindi version. The news comes after Khan's exit from the project due to creative differences with Rajesh. Despite these changes and some social media controversies, the film is reportedly moving ahead with workshops for its cast.
Film details
Thackeray's debut and delays in production
Thackeray, who is making his acting debut with Anurag Kashyap's Nishaanchi, will be appearing in the Baby remake, which is also rumored to feature Govinda's son Yashvardhan Ahuja in a significant role. The project faced delays after Khan's controversial exit from the film, where he expressed his emotional turmoil on social media. This public fallout reportedly led to a rift between him and Rajesh, causing temporary disruptions in the film's production.
Production progress
Film not on hold, workshops underway
Despite the controversies, a source close to the Baby remake has confirmed that the film is not on hold or shelved. The source told the Times of India, "The actors are currently doing workshops." However, when asked about the confirmed cast, Rajesh remained tight-lipped and said it was "speculation" and too early to comment. Thackeray is also set to make his acting debut with Nishaanchi in September.