What you never noticed in 'Stranger Things'

Stranger Things fuses science fiction, enticing viewers across the globe. While we are all eagerly waiting for the new season, there are so many secrets and behind-the-scenes elements that are still unknown. Here, we take a look at hidden references and quirky production techniques that make it a success, showing you things even die-hard fans might have missed.

Easter eggs Hidden references in 'Stranger Things' The creators of Stranger Things have hidden several Easter eggs all across the series. These subtle nods pay tribute to classic films and pop culture from the 1980s. For example, some scenes echo iconic moments from movies like E.T. and The Goonies. Not to mention, character names and locations often reference beloved sci-fi novels and films. These hidden gems enhance the viewing experience for those who recognize them.

Production secrets Unique filming techniques are used The creators of Stranger Things employ unique filming techniques to get the show's iconic look. They use vintage lenses to capture the authentic 1980s aesthetic, adding a nostalgic feel to it. Preferring practical effects over CGI, they amp up realism, making the supernatural more believable. This dedication to traditional filmmaking sets the series apart from contemporary ones.

Soundtrack insights The role of music in setting the tone If there's one thing that is essential in setting the mood throughout Stranger Things, it is music. The soundtrack of the show is an eclectic mix of original synth-heavy compositions by Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein and popular 80s tracks. Together, they not only strike a nostalgic chord but also heighten emotional moments in the narrative. Each song is meticulously hand-picked to gel with certain scenes, making storytelling sound.