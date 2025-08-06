Zara ads get banned in the UK; find out why

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) in the UK has banned two advertisements by fashion retailer Zara for featuring models who appeared "unhealthily thin." The watchdog deemed the images "irresponsible" and ordered that they should not be used again in their current form, as per BBC. This decision comes amid growing scrutiny of how body image is portrayed in advertising, particularly regarding the use of excessively thin models.

Details One model looked 'gaunt,' claimed ASA The ASA said that shadows and a slicked-back bun hairstyle made one model look "gaunt." Meanwhile, the pose and low-cut design of a shirt in another image highlighted the model's "protruding" collarbones. The regulator has now ordered Zara to ensure all its images are "prepared responsibly."

Brand's stance Both models had medical certificates: Zara In response to the ban, Zara has removed the controversial images from its app and website. The retailer also emphasized that both models had medical certificates confirming their good health at the time of the photoshoot. Despite this, ASA found that these images conveyed an unhealthy body image message.

Regulatory adherence Zara claimed to have followed model health inquiry recommendations Zara told the ASA that it had only made minor edits to lighting and color in the photos. It also claimed to have followed recommendations from a 2007 report called "Fashioning a Healthy Future," published by the UK Model Health Inquiry. This report advises models to provide medical certificates attesting their good health from doctors with expertise in recognizing eating disorders.