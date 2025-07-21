Your style guide to tunic fashion

Layering with tunics can be a versatile and practical approach to dressing for any season. Tunics, with their longer length and relaxed fit, can be a comfortable yet stylish option that can be adapted to various weather conditions. By mastering the art of layering, you can create outfits that are both functional and fashionable throughout the year. Here's how to layer tunics effectively for different seasons.

Spring layers Light layers for spring In spring, when the temperature plays hide and seek, light layers work best. Pair a lightweight tunic with a denim jacket or a cardigan. This combo keeps you warm in cooler mornings and allows you to shed layers as the day gets warmer. Go for breathable fabrics like cotton or linen to stay comfortable all day long.

Summer styles Breezy styles for summer Going by the weather, summer is almost here. And, this is the time to focus on keeping cool while maintaining style. Tunics are a great option. Opt for sleeveless or short-sleeved tunics made from airy materials (cotton or bamboo blends). Layer these over leggings or shorts if needed, and accessorize with hats or sunglasses to protect against the sun.

Fall combinations Cozy combinations for fall As fall welcomes cooler temperatures, layering also becomes important again. You can combine your tunic with long-sleeve tops underneath and throw on a scarf to keep your neck snug. You may also wear thicker leggings or skinny jeans and ankle boots to nail your autumn look.