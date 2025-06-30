Page Loader
Home / News / Lifestyle News / Upgrade your wardrobe with these trendy hats 
Summarize
Upgrade your wardrobe with these trendy hats 
Try these styles

Upgrade your wardrobe with these trendy hats 

By Simran Jeet
Jun 30, 2025
06:23 pm
What's the story

Celebrities always lead the way in fashion, and that is why hats are a must-have in any look. Whether it's a casual day or a red carpet event, hats like fedoras and berets take your look to a whole new level without any extra effort. This piece explores celebrity-endorsed hat styles and how you can incorporate them into your own style for a chic look.

Classic choice

The timeless fedora

The fedora is a classic hat style that many celebrities have embraced over the years. Since it is a versatile hat, it can be paired with formal as well as casual outfits. A neutral-colored fedora can make a simple jeans-and-shirt ensemble sophisticated or complete a tailored suit. Celebrities often opt for wool or felt fedoras for additional texture and warmth in cooler months.

Parisian flair

Chic beret styles

Berets add a hint of Parisian chic to any outfit and have been seen on several celebrities. These wool/cotton hats come in various colors and are easy to pair with outfits. A trench coat or sweater dress can be paired with a beret for an elegant look straight out of French street style.

Sporty edge

Casual baseball caps

Baseball caps aren't limited to sport lovers; they have become a celebrity favorite when it comes to adding a sporty edge to their outfits. Available in innumerable designs and colors, baseball caps make for a comfortable yet fashionable statement. They go well with athleisure wear, but can also be teamed with dresses or skirts for an unexpected twist.

Sun shielding style

Wide-brimmed hats for sun protection

Wide-brimmed hats not only offer the best sun protection but also lend a touch of drama to any outfit. Stars usually choose these hats for outdoor events or vacations at sunny places. Crafted from straw or fabric, wide-brimmed hats are available in styles like floppy hats or structured ones, combining the best of both worlds- functionality and flair.

Retro revival

Trendy bucket hats

Bucket hats have returned, courtesy their retro feel and utility. Celebrities have taken to the trend, pairing bucket hats with their day-to-day looks, as well as festival outfits. Usually made from light-weight fabrics such as cotton or nylon, these hats provide comfort without failing to look good—ideal for casual outings where comfort is everything.