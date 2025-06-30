Upgrade your wardrobe with these trendy hats 

Celebrities always lead the way in fashion, and that is why hats are a must-have in any look. Whether it's a casual day or a red carpet event, hats like fedoras and berets take your look to a whole new level without any extra effort. This piece explores celebrity-endorsed hat styles and how you can incorporate them into your own style for a chic look.

Classic choice The timeless fedora The fedora is a classic hat style that many celebrities have embraced over the years. Since it is a versatile hat, it can be paired with formal as well as casual outfits. A neutral-colored fedora can make a simple jeans-and-shirt ensemble sophisticated or complete a tailored suit. Celebrities often opt for wool or felt fedoras for additional texture and warmth in cooler months.

Parisian flair Chic beret styles Berets add a hint of Parisian chic to any outfit and have been seen on several celebrities. These wool/cotton hats come in various colors and are easy to pair with outfits. A trench coat or sweater dress can be paired with a beret for an elegant look straight out of French street style.

Sporty edge Casual baseball caps Baseball caps aren't limited to sport lovers; they have become a celebrity favorite when it comes to adding a sporty edge to their outfits. Available in innumerable designs and colors, baseball caps make for a comfortable yet fashionable statement. They go well with athleisure wear, but can also be teamed with dresses or skirts for an unexpected twist.

Sun shielding style Wide-brimmed hats for sun protection Wide-brimmed hats not only offer the best sun protection but also lend a touch of drama to any outfit. Stars usually choose these hats for outdoor events or vacations at sunny places. Crafted from straw or fabric, wide-brimmed hats are available in styles like floppy hats or structured ones, combining the best of both worlds- functionality and flair.