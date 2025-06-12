How to style rocker jackets
What's the story
Rocker-chic jackets have become a staple in celebrity wardrobes, particularly for casual outings.
The jackets strike a perfect balance between an edgy style and comfort, which is why they are a favorite amongst the fashion-forward.
Celebrities are often seen sporting these jackets, which can easily be paired with different outfits to create a unique look.
The appeal lies in their versatility and the effortless cool they bring to any ensemble.
Classic appeal
Leather jackets: A timeless choice
Leather jackets still continue to be a celebrity favorite owing to their evergreen charm.
Durable and classic, leather jackets can be paired with jeans or dresses giving an instant edge to the attire.
Available in a myriad of styles from biker to bomber, one can choose from according to preference.
The natural texture of leather adds depth and character, making it an everlasting choice.
Everyday wear
Denim jackets: Casual comfort
Denim jackets also make another celebrity favorite for those looking for casual comfort with a rocker twist.
They are versatile enough to be worn all year long, and go with just about anything, skirts to trousers.
Their rugged yet relaxed vibe makes them perfect for day-to-day wear, while still having an element of chicness that is often associated with celebrity fashion.
Bold statement
Studded jackets: Adding edge
Studded jackets give celebs the chance to make a fierce fashion statement even when stepping out casually.
The addition of studs or spikes adds an extra edge to these jackets, making them a lot more unique than the regular ones.
Seen frequently on red carpets or at music festivals, studded jackets let you embrace your rocker-chic side while making a statement.
Sustainable fashion
Faux leather options: Ethical style
For those who prefer ethical fashion choices without compromising on style, faux leather options offer the perfect solution.
Many celebrities opt for faux leather rocker-chic inspired jackets. They provide similar aesthetics without using animal products.
These alternatives have gained popularity due to increased awareness about sustainability within the fashion industry.
They still deliver on trendiness and flair associated with genuine leather pieces.