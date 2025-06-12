What's the story

Rocker-chic jackets have become a staple in celebrity wardrobes, particularly for casual outings.

The jackets strike a perfect balance between an edgy style and comfort, which is why they are a favorite amongst the fashion-forward.

Celebrities are often seen sporting these jackets, which can easily be paired with different outfits to create a unique look.

The appeal lies in their versatility and the effortless cool they bring to any ensemble.